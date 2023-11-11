Japan's 1st Level 4 Accident Involves Recognition Failure

Newsfrom Japan

Fukui, Nov. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan's first vehicle accident involving so-called Level 4 autonomous driving occurred in October due to a failure to visually recognize an object, a report has said.

The report was released recently by the town government of Eiheiji, Fukui Prefecture, central Japan, where Level 4 driving,

or fully automated driving under certain conditions, was approved for the first time in the country.

The town government plans to improve Level 4 vehicles' visual recognition performance to prevent any similar accidents.

In the accident in the town Oct. 29, the front part of a Level 4 vehicle, traveling at about 4 kilometers per hour, hit a pedal of a parked bicycle.

