APEC Leaders Should Focus on Policy Proposals: Expert

Tokyo, Nov. 12 (Jiji Press)--Leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum member economies should focus on making policy proposals when they meet in San Francisco from Wednesday, a Japanese expert said.

APEC members "should make good use of the forum to get voices in the Asia-Pacific region heard amid the current geopolitical turmoil," Masakazu Toyoda, former vice minister for international affairs at the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, said in a recent interview.

"It's a forum to set feasible goals and make policy proposals in areas such as climate change," said Toyoda, involved in the launch of the APEC forum in 1989. The current forum has 21 members including Japan, the United States and China.

The APEC leaders will meet for three days until Friday amid the military conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Asked whether the APEC leaders can agree on a joint statement in this situation, Toyoda said they "should clearly say that (the parties to the conflicts) must act in accordance with the U.N. Charter and that it's a big problem to involve civilians."

