Toyota Begins Hydrogen Vehicle Public Road Test in Australia

Newsfrom Japan

Oyama, Shizuoka Pref., Nov. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Toyota Motor Corp. said Saturday that it has started testing a hydrogen-powered vehicle on public roads in Australia, using a HiAce commercial van fitted with a hydrogen engine.

The auto giant, hoping to commercialize hydrogen engine vehicles, has thus far improved such vehicles mainly through motor sports. It will work to improve their practicality and operability on public roads.

"We are in a stage where we aim for commercialization by having (hydrogen vehicles) be used," Executive Vice President Hiroki Nakajima told reporters at Fuji International Speedway in the town of Oyama, Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan.

The four-month test began on Oct. 23 in the suburbs of the eastern Australian city of Melbourne. The vehicle is used by a local construction company and others.

Toyota judged that Australia is a suitable location for the test because it has many hydrogen refueling stations.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]