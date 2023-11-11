Pacific Isles to Monitor Water Due to TEPCO Discharge

Newsfrom Japan

Sydney, Nov. 11 (Jiji Press)--The Pacific Islands Forum on Saturday said it will build a system to monitor water quality in regional seas in response to Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s discharge of treated wastewater from its Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

This is a problem that transcends generations and national borders, the group of 18 Pacific Island economies said in a statement issued after an annual summit.

TEPCO releases the water, which still contains the radioactive substance tritium even after treatment to remove such substances, from the meltdown-stricken plant into the Pacific. The company dilutes the water before releasing it to ensure that tritium concentrations are below international safety standards.

In the statement, the PIF leaders urged the Japanese government to hold a political dialogue to confirm the safety of the treated water every year.

Tokyo was also requested to make the Fukushima water issue a permanent agenda item at the Pacific island leaders' summit between Japan and the PIF members, held every three years.

