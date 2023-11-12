2 Japanese Win Prizes in Int'l Sax Competition in Belgium

Newsfrom Japan

Dinant, Belgium, Nov. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese saxophonists Wataru Hirai and Kenta Igarashi won prizes in the eighth International Adolphe Sax Competition held in Dinant, Belgium, until Saturday.

Hirai, 23, from Kakogawa, Hyogo Prefecture, ended fourth and Igarashi, 21, from Isesaki, Gunma Prefecture, fifth in the competition, one of the most prestigious international contests for classical saxophonists.

The event, held every four years in principle, began in 1994 in Dinant, the birthplace of Adolphe Sax, who invented the saxophone.

"I'm very happy I was selected a finalist. I'm relieved that it's over," Hirai said with a smile, speaking to reporters after the competition.

Hirai, who started playing the saxophone at 12, is enrolled in the French national college for music and dance known as the Paris Conservatory.

