Japan, U.S., S. Korea to Start Real-Time Missile Info Sharing

Seoul, Nov. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan, the United States and South Korea on Sunday agreed to start operating in December a mechanism to share information on North Korean missile launches in real time.

Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and South Korean National Defense Minister Shin Won-sik reached the agreement in three-way talks, according to announcements by their governments. Austin and Shin met in person in South Korea, while Kihara attended online from Japan.

The three officials also affirmed the importance of having full respect for international law, including freedom of navigation, and maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, apparently bearing China's maritime expansion in mind.

They shared the view that coordination for the real-time missile information sharing is in the final stages and agreed to speed up related work.

Japan, the United States and South Korea will also draw up a multiyear training plan by year-end to make their joint exercises regular events.

