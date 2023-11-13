Japan Wants More Firms to Dispatch Workers to Local Govts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan's internal affairs ministry hopes to allocate funds to promote the use of a program in which companies dispatch their employees to local governments to help revitalize regional communities.

The ministry plans to conduct a survey by the end of March 2024 of companies in the country's three major metropolitan areas to gauge their interest in the program and intention to participate.

The ministry has earmarked the necessary funds in a fiscal 2023 supplementary budget plan.

Under the program, launched in fiscal 2014, employees of companies headquartered in the three metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya are dispatched to local municipalities. These workers remain employed by the companies that dispatched them and are not required to change their resident registration.

Labor costs and other expenses paid by local governments to companies dispatching employees are covered by special subsidies from the central government.

