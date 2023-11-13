Japan LDP Veep Aso Meets Australian Ministers

Newsfrom Japan

Canberra, Nov. 13 (Jiji Press)--Taro Aso, vice president of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, met Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Defense Minister Richard Marles separately on Monday, apparently to reaffirm the strengthening of security cooperation between the two countries.

In the meetings in Canberra, they are believed to have discussed reinforcing bilateral ties in light of the Japan-Australia Reciprocal Access Agreement that went into effect in August to simplify procedures for reciprocal visits by Japan's Self-Defense Forces and the Australian military, and also with China's hegemonic moves in the Indo-Pacific region in mind.

Aso is seen to have suggested promoting cooperation also through the Quad framework, which involves Japan, Australia, the United States and India.

After the meetings, Aso held discussions with members of an association of Japanese and Australian lawmakers, saying that the two countries' relations have never been stronger, at a time when the world is changing with the rising power of China.

