Japanese State Finance Minister Sacked over Tax Arrears

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida effectively sacked State Finance Minister Kenji Kanda on Monday over his past tax arrears.

The Kishida cabinet endorsed the resignation of Kanda, 60, amid calls from opposition parties for him to step down following the revelation last week of his tax arrears.

Kanda became the third politically appointed senior government official to quit over scandals since Kishida reshuffled his cabinet in September, dealing a heavy blow to his administration amid low public approval ratings.

Calls for Kanda's resignation had been growing even within Kishida's ruling Liberal Democratic Party given the expected impact on parliamentary deliberations.

"It's important for him to scrutinize the facts by himself and fulfill his accountability as a politician," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a press conference, referring to Kanda.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]