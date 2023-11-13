Japan Opens New Silicon Valley Base for Japanese Startups

Newsfrom Japan

Silicon Valley, Nov. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan's industry ministry held a ceremony Sunday to mark the opening of a new base for Japanese startups in Palo Alto, California.

The new base is aimed at supporting Japanese startups in Silicon Valley, a major center of the information technology industry. It will become fully operational by the end of the year.

At the new base, five startups have offices, while about 50 venture capital and other companies will use coworking space to advise startups, introduce potential business partners, and provide legal and other support.

The new base "will be a major innovation facility for Japan," Japanese industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said at the ceremony. "We want young people to take risks courageously and try to change the world," he added.

