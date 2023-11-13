Shogi Star Fujii, Holder of All 8 Titles, Given PM Award

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday presented Sota Fujii with the prime minister's award for becoming the first-ever shogi player to hold all eight major titles in the traditional board game.

The accolade was given to Fujii at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo. "It's a great honor," the 21-year-old shogi star told reporters.

"The whole country is excited by Mr. Fujii's outstanding performance. I think (Fujii) will continue to rewrite the history of the shogi world," Kishida told a meeting with Fujii after the awarding ceremony.

During the meeting, the prime minister asked about how to deal with artificial intelligence in the field of shogi. The meeting was attended also by Yoshiharu Habu, who chairs the Japanese Shogi Association.

In return for receiving the award, Fujii presented a shogi board to the prime minister. He had written on the box "ungaisouten."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]