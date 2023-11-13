Japanese State Finance Minister Sacked over Tax Arrears

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida effectively sacked State Minister of Finance Kenji Kanda on Monday over his company's past tax arrears.

The Kishida cabinet endorsed the resignation of Kanda, 60, amid calls from opposition parties for him to step down following the revelation last week of the arrears.

Kanda became the third politically appointed senior government official to quit over scandals since Kishida reshuffled his cabinet in September, dealing a heavy blow to his administration amid low public approval ratings.

The prime minister plans to appoint Ryosei Akazawa, acting chairman of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's Policy Research Council, as state finance minister.

According to Kanda's responses to questions in parliament, a company he heads has repeatedly failed to pay fixed asset tax and its building has been seized by authorities four times in the past.

