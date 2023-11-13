Japan Machine Tool Orders Down 20.6 Pct in Oct.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 13 (Jiji Press)--Machine tool orders received by Japanese manufacturers in October fell 20.6 pct from a year before to 112,027 million yen, down for the 10th straight month, preliminary industry data showed on Monday.

The declining streak appears to reflect protracted weakness in capital spending against a backdrop of factors including the slowdown in the Chinese economy.

Domestic orders sank 24.5 pct, while orders from abroad dropped 18.8 pct, the Japan Machine Tool Builders' Association said.

Overall orders received in the reporting month decreased 16.4 pct from the previous month, posting the first fall in three months.

