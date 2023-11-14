Countries Meet in Osaka on Expo Preparations

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Nov. 14 (Jiji Press)--A total of about 500 officials from 158 of the 160 countries and regions planning to participate in the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka began a two-day meeting in the western Japan city on Tuesday as the organizer of the event seeks progress on delayed pavilion construction.

Speaking at the meeting, Dimitri Kerkentzes, secretary-general of the Paris-based Bureau International des Expositions, stressed the need for participants to focus on preparations for the expo with a sense of responsibility.

“We’ll continue to provide close support to countries facing difficulties,” a senior official of the expo organizer, the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition, told reporters after the meeting.

Mexico and several other countries initially planning to take part in the Expo through Type A self-built pavilions have expressed their intention to withdraw from the event, citing financing difficulties.

While 60 countries had initially planned to build Type A pavilions, only 24 have concluded contracts with construction companies to build such pavilions.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]