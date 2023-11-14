Ministers Fail to Reach Indo-Pacific Trade Deal

Newsfrom Japan

San Francisco, Nov. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan, the United States and 12 other Indo-Pacific economies failed to reach an agreement on trade on the first day of their two-day ministerial talks that started in San Francisco on Monday.

The members of the U.S.-led initiative, formally called the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity, agreed to continue discussions on trade. They aim to strike deals on a clean economy and a fair economy on the second day.

The IPEF talks are designed to create common rules on trade, supply chains, a clean economy and a fair economy in a bid to reduce excessive dependence on China.

The members reached a substantial agreement on supply chains in May. The United States had sought to conclude negotiations on the three remaining areas at the San Francisco meeting.

"It is regrettable that we were unable to reach an agreement, but significant progress has been made," Japanese trade minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told reporters after Monday's meeting, referring to trade.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]