Japan’s Fugaku Tops 2 Supercomputer Rankings for 8th Time

Tokyo, Nov. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Fugaku was the world’s most powerful supercomputer in two biannual rankings for the eighth successive time, according to the latest updates released Tuesday.

Since June 2020, Fugaku has held the top spot in the High Performance Conjugate Gradients ranking, which measures industrial computing power, and the Graph500 ranking, a benchmark for big data analysis.

Fugaku, jointly developed by Riken, a Japanese government-funded research institute, and Fujitsu Ltd., fell from second to fourth in the TOP500 ranking, after holding the top spot for four times in a row through November 2021.

It came third in the HPL-MxP benchmark, an indicator for computing performance in deep learning for artificial intelligence.

The development of Fugaku started in 2014. The successor to the K supercomputer began full-scale operations in March 2021 and has contributed to the development of COVID-19 treatments, simulations of the spread of airborne droplets and forecasts of sudden localized heavy rain.

