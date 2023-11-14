Kishida to Visit U.S. from Wed. for APEC Summit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Minister Fumio Kishida will visit San Francisco from Wednesday through Sunday to attend an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum summit, the government said Tuesday.

Kishida is also planning to hold a separate summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, likely to realize as early as Thursday, and considering having talks with U.S. President Joe Biden.

During their three-day meeting through Friday, the leaders of APEC's 21 member economies are expected to discuss ways to promote free and open trade and investment, digital technology-related matters and measures to cope with climate change.

Kishida intends to "lead discussions on key issues," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a press conference.

The prime minister is also scheduled to attend a leaders' meeting of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, which groups 14 countries, on Thursday, aiming to highlight Japan's stance of pursuing sustainable and inclusive economic growth in the region, Matsuno said.

