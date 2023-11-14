Rapidus to Establish Sales Office in Silicon Valley

Newsfrom Japan

San Francisco, Nov. 13 (Jiji Press)--Rapidus Corp. plans to establish a sales office in Silicon Valley as early as this fiscal year, which ends next March, President Atsuyoshi Koike said Monday.

The Japanese chipmaker hopes to establish a foothold in the U.S. region that is home to many technology giants, including Google LLC and Apple Inc., which it views as possible customers. It is set to be Rapidus' first foray into the U.S. market.

Koike announced the move at a meeting in San Francisco between Japanese industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura and technology executives from Japan and the United States.

"It's important to build relationships with customers" before mass production begins, Koike told reporters.

The company aims to start mass-producing advanced chips with a circuit line width of 2 nanometers in 2027. It is currently building a plant in Chitose, Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, while receiving technology from IBM Corp. for chip development.

