Mexico, Estonia to Withdraw from 2025 Osaka Expo

Tokyo, Nov. 14 (Jiji Press)--Mexico and Estonia are set to pull out of the 2025 World Exposition in the western Japan city of Osaka, Hanako Jimi, Japan's minister in charge of the event, said Tuesday.

"We have been notified (by the two nations) that they would not participate in the Osaka Expo," she told a press conference. "We understand that their decisions are due to financial circumstances at home."

Mexico and Estonia had planned to take part in the event through pavilions.

Meanwhile, nine countries, including Denmark and Chile, have newly expressed their intentions to join the Expo, to be held on the artificial island of Yumeshima in Osaka Bay, Jimi said.

The withdrawals of Mexico and Estonia and the additions of the nine nations will bring the number of foreign countries and regions taking part in the Osaka Expo to 160, up from 153.

