Emperor, Empress Attend Int'l Cosmos Prize Symposium

Tokyo, Nov. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako attended a symposium on Tuesday to mark the 30th anniversary of the International Cosmos Prize for outstanding research and other achievements that promote harmonious human-nature coexistence.

At the symposium, held at United Nations University in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward, the Emperor said in a speech that global issues such as climate change have become more serious in recent years, while the COVID-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on humanity and society.

The Emperor noted that he hopes that the award will contribute to creating a better future for both humanity and Earth.

The Imperial couple listened attentively to a video message from this year's award recipient, Kristin Shrader-Frechette, professor emerita at the University of Notre Dame in the United States, as well as speeches from past recipients.

