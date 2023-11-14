Bullying of Dead Takarazuka Revue Member Not Confirmed: Report

Newsfrom Japan

Takarazuka, Hyogo Pref., Nov. 14 (Jiji Press)--An investigation team has not confirmed any bullying or harassment of a member of Japan's all-female musical theater company Takarazuka Revue who died in September, according to its report released Tuesday.

The company, based in Takarazuka, Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, released the report compiled by the team, comprising outside lawyers, at a press conference on the day.

On the other hand, the company admitted that it had failed to provide sufficient support to the member and had failed to fulfill its obligation to ensure her safety, despite her being under mental stress.

It also said that it will apologize and compensate her family.

"We deeply apologize for not being able to protect a precious member of your family," Kenshi Koba, head of Takarazuka Revue, said at the press conference, addressing the bereaved family.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]