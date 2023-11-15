Lawyers for Dead Takarazuka Revue Member's Family Slam Report

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 14 (Jiji Press)--Lawyers for the family of a Takarazuka Revue member who died in September on Tuesday expressed dissatisfaction with an investigation report that did not confirm any harassment by senior members against her, and called for a reinvestigation.

The lawyers held a press conference in Tokyo after the theater company released the report, compiled by a team of outside lawyers, earlier in the day.

The lawyers for the bereaved family criticized the report as unreasonable, arguing that it suggests the theater company and senior members are not responsible for the death of the member.

The lawyers claimed that the report did not reflect the member's conversations on the Line messaging app or a hearing with her mother.

They also questioned the report's failure to acknowledge that senior members of the all-female musical theater company pressed a hair iron against the member, causing her to suffer a burn.

