5 Major Japan Bank Groups' Net Profits Jump 56 Pct in April-Sept.

Tokyo, Nov. 14 (Jiji Press)--The combined consolidated net profits of five major Japanese banking groups in April-September surged 56.3 pct from a year before to 1,996 billion yen, their latest earnings reports have shown.

Their earnings were robust thanks to improved loan margins following the yen's weakening and a rise in U.S. interest rates, as well as strong demand for funds in and outside Japan.

Of the five, three megabank groups--Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. and Mizuho Financial Group Inc.--each posted higher profits.

Mitsubishi UFJ's net profit in the six-month period quadrupled to 927.2 billion yen, a record first-half profit. The year-on-year surge followed a huge valuation loss in the same period last year related to the sale of a U.S. subsidiary.

Mizuho Financial posted a net profit of 415.7 billion yen, up 24.4 pct, and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial booked a net profit of 526.4 billion yen, up 0.2 pct.

