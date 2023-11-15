IPEF Ministers Agree to Set Up Carbon Reduction Fund

Newsfrom Japan

San Francisco, Nov. 14 (Jiji Press)--Ministers from the 14 countries discussing the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity, including Japan and the United States, on Tuesday agreed to establish a fund designed to help emerging economies reduce carbon emissions.

Japan, the United States and Australia plan to contribute 10 million dollars each to the fund as part of efforts to realize a clean economy, one of the four pillars of the IPEF initiative.

The other three pillars are trade, supply chains and a fair economy.

"Significant progress has been made on a clean economy and a fair economy," Japanese trade minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told reporters after the IPEF members' two-day ministerial meeting in San Francisco.

On a fair economy, the IPEF countries will work to prevent corruption and tax evasion to attract foreign investment.

