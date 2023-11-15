Japan, U.S. to Set Up Task Force for Stronger Supply Chains

Newsfrom Japan

San Francisco, Nov. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese and U.S. foreign and economic officials Tuesday agreed to set up a task force to deepen their countries' cooperation in strengthening supply chains for critical minerals and semiconductors.

The agreement was reached at the two countries' two-plus-two economic policy meeting, which brought together Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura and Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa from Japan and Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo from the United States.

At the meeting, Nishimura underlined Japan's eagerness to lead, together with the United States, close cooperation among like-minded countries in building supply chains.

With China and Russia in mind, the four officials said in a joint statement that they will enhance "our ongoing, bilateral strategic coordination on economic resilience and economic security."

The two countries will also work together in tackling economic coercion and creating "transparent, resilient and sustainable supply chain strategies," the statement said.

