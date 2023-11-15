Japan, U.S., S. Korea Vow Cooperation over N. Korea

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 15 (Jiji Press)--The foreign ministers of Japan, the United States and South Korea on Tuesday affirmed that the three countries will continue to work closely in dealing with North Korea, which is stepping up its nuclear and missile development.

At a meeting in San Francisco, the ministers vowed to strengthen deterrence and response capabilities, including security cooperation among the three countries, according to an announcement released by the Japanese Foreign Ministry on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin.

In the meeting, held on the sidelines of a ministerial meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in San Francisco, Kamikawa expressed gratitude for the consistent support from the United States and South Korea on the issue of past abductions of Japanese nationals by North Korea.

The ministers also discussed the increasingly tense Israeli-Palestinian situation, other regional issues, including responses to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and economic and security cooperation among Japan, the United States and South Korea. They agreed to continue to promote cooperation.

