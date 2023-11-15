Japan PM Kishida Voices Regrets over N. Korea's Abductions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expressed deep regrets Wednesday over North Korea's abductions of Japanese nationals, especially Megumi Yokota, who was kidnapped 46 years ago.

At the prime minister's office, he told reporters that he feels "deeply sorry that many abduction victims including Yokota are still left in North Korea." She was abducted at age 13 on Nov. 15, 1977.

Kishida emphasized that he will work decisively to resolve the issue so that the victims can come back to Japan as soon as possible.

He declined to comment on whether there has been any progress in work to set up a high-level meeting with North Korea.

