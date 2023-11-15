NTT Docomo's Cashless Payment Services Disrupted

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 15 (Jiji Press)--NTT Docomo Inc. said Wednesday that its "d Barai" cashless payment services have been partially disrupted across Japan.

The Japanese mobile carrier said it is currently investigating the cause of the trouble.

The glitch, which started around 11:08 a.m., has made "d Barai" payments unavailable at stores or online, according to NTT Docomo.

"We apologize for any inconvenience caused to customers," the company said in a statement.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]