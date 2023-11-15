Kishida Leaves for U.S. to Attend APEC Summit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida left Tokyo's Haneda Airport on a government plane Wednesday night to attend a summit meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in San Francisco.

"I want to discuss the promotion of free and open trade and the digital economy, as well as the fight against climate change, and present Japan's positions," Kishida told reporters at the prime minister's official residence ahead of the departure.

During the U.S. visit, Kishida is planning to hold a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping as soon as Thursday local time.

Kishida said a summit with Xi has not been decided yet, but added, "I want to communicate in various ways to maintain constructive and stable relations."

The last Kishida-Xi meeting took place in Thailand in November last year.

