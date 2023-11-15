Akita, Shikoku Hold Joint Food Fair after Governor Gaffes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 15 (Jiji Press)--The northeastern Japan prefecture of Akita and the four prefectures of the Shikoku western region held a joint food and product fair Wednesday, after the Akita governor's gaffes on Shikoku's local cuisine.

The five prefectures came up with the idea of hosting the event after Akita Governor Norihisa Satake made the gaffes in a speech delivered in the city of Akita in October. In one, he described a main dish he was served when he visited Shikoku as "food that a poor person would eat," referring to "jakoten" fish cake he found when he lifted the dish lid expecting to see steak.

He already apologized for his statements.

At Wednesday's event, Satake again apologized for his remarks. "I'd like to collaborate with Shikoku to work on regional revitalization, fraught with many challenges," he said.

"No worries," Tokihiro Nakamura, governor of Ehime Prefecture, one of the Shikoku prefectures, told Satake.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]