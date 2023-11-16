Beaujolais Nouveau Hits Japanese Market

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--Sales of this year's Beaujolais Nouveau wine, produced in Bourgogne, France, started in Japan on Thursday.

Beaujolais Nouveau imports are seen increasing for the first time in 11 years because demand is expected to grow thanks to price falls caused by lower freight fees and the reduced impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Suntory Spirits Ltd. lowered the price for its main product sold in 750-milliliter bottles for the first time in 14 years, to 3,256 yen from 3,850 yen.

Its lineup was expanded to six products from last year's three.

Mercian Corp. prepared the wine in 500-milliliter plastic bottles to respond to rising environmental awareness among consumers, cutting the amount of carbon dioxide emissions during transportation by 40 pct from that when glass bottles are used.

