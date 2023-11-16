Japan to OK Defense Equipment Exports to Licenser Countries

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling parties broadly agreed on Wednesday to allow the finished form of defense equipment made by Japanese companies under license from foreign entities to be exported to their countries.

The Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner, Komeito, thus supported the idea of expanding the range of defense equipment that can be exported by Japan, known for its strict rules on the transfer of defense equipment.

The pair reached the consensus at their working-level meeting on the issue, at which an opinion was also expressed that there should be restrictions on the transfer to a third country of licensed defense equipment exported to the country the license came from.

The parties are expected to agree not to discuss for now whether to allow direct exports of defense equipment made under foreign license to a third country.

According to the implementation guidelines for Japan's three principles on defense equipment transfer, only components of defense equipment for which a U.S. entity has a license can be exported to the United States or elsewhere.

