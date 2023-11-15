Kishida Seeks Bigger Wage Growth than in This Year's "Shunto"

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday asked business leaders to raise wages in next year's "shunto" spring labor-management negotiations more than they did this year.

"In order to free the country completely from deflation, we want your cooperation for wage hikes exceeding levels achieved this year, based on price conditions," Kishida told a meeting of the government with representatives from labor and business groups.

"The government will take unprecedented steps to increase disposable incomes, including for wage increases," Kishida said.

Along with expanding tax incentives to encourage wage growth and an individual income tax cut in June next year, the government will take additional measures to ensure equal pay for equal work and provide more support for the conversion of nonregular workers to regular employees, Kishida said.

The meeting also discussed measures to reflect higher labor costs in prices. Kishida said the government will present guidelines in late November to promote such moves.

