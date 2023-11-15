Japan, China to Set Up Framework to Discuss China’s Export Controls

Newsfrom Japan

San Francisco, Nov. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese and Chinese economy chiefs on Tuesday agreed to set up a bilateral framework for their working-level officials to discuss issues related to China’s export controls on semiconductor materials bound for Japan.

Under the framework, bureau-chief-level officials of the two countries’ export control authorities and other officials will hold talks regularly on the topic.

The agreement was reached between Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura and Chinese commerce minister Wang Wentao, who met on the sidelines of the ministerial meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in San Francisco.

The two countries will also set up a public-private sector working group to improve the business environment, including ensuring the safety of people working for Japanese companies in China.

“We will hold thorough discussions with Chinese officials to build a constructive and stable Japan-China relationship,” Nishimura told reporters after meeting with Wang.

