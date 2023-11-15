Japan to Fund Patrol Boats for Bangladesh in 2nd OSA Project

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 15 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Wednesday that it will provide 575 million yen to Bangladesh for the introduction of four patrol boats.

This will be the second project under Japan's Official Security Assistance, or the provision for free of defense equipment to countries that share basic values with Japan, such as the rule of law.

On the day, the two governments signed an agreement on the matter at a meeting in Dhaka.

Through the aid, Japan hopes to help the navy of Bangladesh, which is located along an important sea lane, to strengthen surveillance in the Bay of Bengal and improve its disaster response capabilities. It also aims to keep China in check.

The Philippines is the first recipient of Japan's OSA. Earlier this month, the two sides agreed that Japan would provide coastal surveillance radars to the Philippines.

