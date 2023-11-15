NTT Docomo's "d-Barai" Payment Service Temporarily Disrupted
Tokyo, Nov. 15 (Jiji Press)--NTT Docomo Inc.'s "d-Barai" cashless payment service was temporarily disrupted across Japan on Wednesday, due to a system glitch.
The major mobile carrier said that the service was unavailable from shortly after 11 a.m. until around 4:20 p.m. Online payments through the service resumed earlier, after being suspended for about an hour and a half.
The company said in a statement that it deeply apologizes to customers for the inconvenience.
The d-Barai service was launched in 2018. As of the end of September this year, it had some 55.99 million subscribers.
