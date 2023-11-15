Japan Panel Eyes 2-Yr Limit on Foreign Worker Transfers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 15 (Jiji Press)--A panel of experts is considering advising the Japanese government to restrict foreign workers from changing employers for at least one year and up to two years under a new system, it was learned Wednesday.

At the day’s meeting, however, the panel was split on the issue. One member supported such a restriction as necessary to address the anxieties of the people of Japan, while another member opposed it, saying it would not be a major change from the current system.

The current foreign technical trainee system prohibits foreign trainees from changing employers for the first three years in principle. Some critics say this could violate their human rights.

The panel, chaired by Akihiko Tanaka, president of the Japan International Cooperation Agency, will draw up its final report on the envisioned system by the end of the year.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]