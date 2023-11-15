Magazine Reports Scandal Involving Another Kishida Govt Official

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 15 (Jiji Press)--The Shukan Bunshun weekly magazine on Wednesday reported a scandal involving another senior official of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's administration.

Speaking to reporters the same day, Parliamentary Vice Minister of Defense Shingo Miyake flatly denied his alleged sexual harassment of a female worker from his office at a karaoke establishment in Tokyo in 2013.

"I am completely innocent," Miyake said. "I will send a written protest to the publisher as soon as Thursday."

The report came just days after then State Minister of Finance Kenji Kanda was ousted over a tax scandal, becoming the third senior administration official to leave office during the ongoing parliamentary session.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a press conference on Wednesday that Miyake, 61, would explain the matter properly if necessary.

