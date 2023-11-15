Kishida Seeks to Promote Japan-China Economic Exchanges

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday expressed hopes that Japan and China will strengthen the relationship of trust through economic exchanges.

"Economic exchanges form the foundation of ties between Japan and China and have contributed significantly to the development of both sides," Kishida said in a video message at a meeting in Tokyo of business leaders from the two countries.

In a speech, Masakazu Tokura, chairman of the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, called on Japan and China to promote dialogue at various levels to address a range of challenges facing the two countries.

Former Chinese Vice Premier Zeng Peiyan also sent a video message to the Japan-China CEO Summit meeting, co-hosted by Keidanren and the China Center for International Economic Exchanges, a think tank in Beijing.

The business summit, the ninth of its kind, closed with a joint statement underlining the importance of building a free and open business environment in and outside the two countries.

