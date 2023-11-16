LDP Lawmaker Sugita under Fire Again over Ainu

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--House of Representatives lawmaker Mio Sugita of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party has come under fire again over the country's Ainu indigenous people.

In a YouTube broadcast by a conservative magazine, Sugita claimed that those involved in a government project related to Ainu culture are indulging in public subsidies, referring to allegations of misappropriation.

In December last year, Sugita was effectively sacked as parliamentary vice minister for internal affairs and communications for her past discriminatory remarks.

In September this year, the Sapporo Legal Affairs Bureau found that her blog post about the Ainu people in 2016 violated their human rights. The Osaka Legal Affairs Bureau has also issued a similar judgment.

In the YouTube broadcast, Sugita suggested that she chose to leave the senior government post, rather than apologize for her remarks in question.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]