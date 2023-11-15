Japan, ASEAN Agree to Lift Defense Cooperation to New Stage

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan and the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations on Wednesday agree to lift their defense cooperation to a new stage as China increases its presence in the East and South China seas.

The two sides reached the agreement at an online meeting between Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara and his ASEAN counterparts.

The participants also confirmed that they will work to create a security environment that does not allow any unilateral change to the status quo by force and to expand their defense cooperation and personnel exchanges.

As cooperative projects, Kihara proposed holding the first seminar on the space domain between the two sides and providing support for enhancing the ability to grasp the situation in the maritime and aerial domains.

Kihara asked the ASEAN officials to understand Japan's plan to acquire counterstrike capabilities, saying Tokyo has no intention to threaten other countries.

