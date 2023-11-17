Japan Team Identifies Cell Causing Breast Cancer Recurrence

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--A Japan-led research team including Kanazawa University has identified a type of cell responsible for breast cancer recurrence and found that existing drugs may be effective in killing it.

The team, which recently published the study on the Journal of Clinical Investigation, an international academic journal, expects that its findings will contribute to the development of methods to prevent and eliminate breast cancer recurrence.

About one in nine Japanese women are said to develop breast cancer. The number of deaths from the cancer is on the rise.

The number of cases that can be cured has increased thanks to medical technology improvements. Meanwhile, there are some types of cancer on which no therapeutic effects can be expected from molecular target drugs, which are used widely.

The team examined such types of cancer, focusing on cells that remain after anticancer drug treatment before surgery and are known to be prone to recurrence and metastasis.

