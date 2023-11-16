APEC Leaders Start 3-Day Summit in San Francisco

Newsfrom Japan

San Francisco, Nov. 15 (Jiji Press)--Leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum kicked off a three-day summit in San Francisco on Wednesday to discuss ways to ensure sustainable growth.

The leaders of the 21 APEC member economies, whose combined gross domestic product accounts for some 60 pct of the global total, will discuss a range of issues including climate change and food and energy security.

The APEC leaders, including Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, also may discuss the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The focal point is on whether the APEC leaders will be able to reach a consensus on these issues amid differences over Russia's invasion of Ukraine and trade disputes between the United States and China.

APEC ministers, who met Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss issues such as carbon reductions and supply chains, were unable to produce a joint statement.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]