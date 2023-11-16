Team including Hokkaido Univ. Unearths New Dino in Mongolia

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo, Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--A research team including Japan's Hokkaido University has discovered in Mongolia the skeleton of a new dinosaur, curled up in a position like that of a sleeping modern-day bird.

In August 2016, the team, including Hokkaido University professor Yoshitsugu Kobayashi, unearthed the nearly complete fossil skeleton of the dinosaur, named Jaculinykus yaruui, which means "speedy dragon claw."

Believed to be from around 70 million years ago during the Late Cretaceous period, the new alvarezsaurid dinosaur specimen was discovered in the Nemegt area in the southwestern part of the Gobi Desert in a joint excavation project with a Mongolian institute.

While alvarezsaurid dinosaurs had birdlike features, the team found that the Jaculinykus yaruui is a new species because of its unique features, such as a large protrusion near its tibia.

According to the team, the specimen was found with its head tucked into its body and its legs folded, much like when modern birds sleep. The team believes that the posture was associated with heat conservation.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]