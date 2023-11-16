U.N. Panel Condemns N. Korea's Human Rights Violations

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Nov. 15 (Jiji Press)--A U.N. General Assembly committee Wednesday approved a draft resolution by consensus condemning North Korea's human rights violations including its abductions of Japanese and other foreign nationals.

The Third Committee approved such a resolution for the 19th successive year. The full General Assembly is expected to formally adopt it later this year.

The resolution expressed "grave concern" over the abductions, urging North Korea to return all abductees immediately.

It was submitted by the European Union and co-sponsored by Japan, South Korea and other countries. China, Russia and Iran did not join the consensus.

"There is no time to waste" as there are only a limited number of family members of abduction victims, especially among their parents' generation, a Japanese government representative said in a speech after the draft resolution was approved by the committee.

