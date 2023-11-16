Japan, S. Korea Foreign Ministers Reaffirm Close Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and her South Korean counterpart, Park Jin, reaffirmed their countries' close cooperation over international issues, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

According to the ministry, Kamikawa and Park, at their meeting in San Francisco on Wednesday, discussed Russia's invasion of Ukraine, North Korea's abduction of Japanese nationals and the East Asian authoritarian country's nuclear and missile development.

The ministers also exchanged opinions on the Middle East situation and agreed that Japan and South Korea will continue to cooperate in evacuating their nationals from Israel.

Later on Wednesday in the California city, Kamikawa agreed with Peruvian Foreign Minister Javier Gonzalez-Olaechea Franco to uphold and strengthen the free and open international order based on the rule of law.

With Philippine Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo, she shared the necessity of closely cooperating to deal with China's expansionist drive in the East and South China Seas.

