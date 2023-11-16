Car Rams Barricade near Israeli Embassy in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--A car crashed into a barricade at an intersection near the Israeli Embassy in Tokyo on Thursday morning, leaving a riot police officer with an injury to his left hand that is not life-threatening.

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested the 53-year-old driver of the car, Shinobu Sekiguchi, a member of a rightist group, at the scene for allegedly obstructing official duties.

Sekiguchi admitted the charges, while noting that he felt sorry for the injured police officer, police sources said.

The MPD's public security bureau is investigating his motive and other details of the incident, which came at a time when protesters rally daily in front of the embassy amid fighting in Gaza between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas.

On Oct. 20, a 24-year-old male member of a Japanese radical group was arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer there.

