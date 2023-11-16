Car Rams into Fence near Israeli Embassy in Tokyo
Tokyo, Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--A car crashed into a fence at an intersection near the Israeli Embassy in Tokyo on Thursday morning, leaving a riot police officer injured in his left hand.
The Metropolitan Police Department arrested the driver of the car in his 50s, who is believed to be a member of a rightist group, on the spot for allegedly obstructing official duties. The police are investigating his motive.
The police have been on alert as protests have occurred near the embassy in recent days as the fighting in Gaza between Israel and Hamas intensifies.
