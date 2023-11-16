Nearly 60 pct in Japan Back Consumption Tax Cut: Jiji Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--People in Japan supporting a consumption tax cut accounted for 57.7 pct of the total, a Jiji Press survey found Thursday.

Those opposing such a cut made up 22.3 pct, while the remaining 20 pct said they do not know or answered "neither."

Of those who support the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, 48.2 pct backed a reduction in the tax, while 33.9 pct opposed.

Among supporters of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, 71 pct were for a cut, and 22.6 pct against.

The corresponding figures for supporters of Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) were 58.5 pct and 22.6 pct.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]