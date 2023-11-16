Kishida Cabinet Approval Hits New Low of 21.3 Pct: Jiji Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--The approval rate for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet dropped to 21.3 pct in November, marking a new record low for the administration, launched in October 2021, a Jiji Press survey showed Thursday.

The figure was also the lowest for an administration led by the Liberal Democratic Party since the party's return to power in December 2012.

The support rate fell 5.0 percentage points from the previous month, while the disapproval rate rose 7.0 points to 53.3 pct, the highest figure for the Kishida cabinet.

The public support rate stood below the key threshold of 30 pct for the fourth straight month, signaling that the administration may be in the "danger zone."

Support for the LDP fell 1.9 points to 19.1 pct, a further decline from last month's survey, when the support rate was the lowest since the party retook control of the Japanese government.

